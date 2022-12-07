 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Pro-Yoon lawmaker slams police probe into Itaewon tragedy, calls for prosecution takeover

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2022 - 10:40       Updated : Dec 7, 2022 - 10:40
Rep. Chang Je-won of People Power Party (Yonhap)
Rep. Chang Je-won of People Power Party (Yonhap)

Rep. Chang Je-won of the ruling People Power Party on Wednesday slammed the ongoing police investigation into the deadly Itaewon crowd crush, calling on the prosecution to take over the case.

Chang, one of President Yoon Suk-yeol's closest confidants, made the remarks in a Facebook post after a court denied an arrest warrant for Lee Im-jae, former chief of Yongsan Police Station covering the Itaewon district, earlier this week.

A special police investigation team in charge of probing the case has quizzed Lee on charges of arriving at the site of the accident late and not taking enough crowd control measures despite prior warnings of overcrowding during Halloween celebrations.

The Oct. 29 tragedy claimed the lives of 158 Halloween partygoers in Seoul's entertainment district.

"How could the police fail to establish the accountability of the former head of the police station that has jurisdiction over the area?" Chang wrote, accusing the police of bending the rules for fellow officers or lacking investigative capability.

"This will go down in history as a clear case of a failed probe that shows how poor a police investigation can be without the command of the prosecution," Chang added, urging the police to hand over the case to the prosecution.

Earlier this year, the then ruling Democratic Party railroaded a set of legal revisions centering on reducing and ultimately abolishing the prosecution's investigative powers and command over the police despite strong opposition from the PPP.

Chang also slammed the DP's push to pass a motion to dismiss Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over the Oct. 29 disaster, asking how the minister can be held accountable when the court has not yet recognized the fault of the former Yongsan police chief.

"The Democratic Party should stop its political show to sack Lee Sang-min and hit the Yoon Suk-yeol government," Chang said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114