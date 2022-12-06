 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares down for 3rd day amid US rate hike worries

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 6, 2022 - 16:07       Updated : Dec 6, 2022 - 16:07
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares closed lower to extend their losing streak to a third day on Tuesday as investors remain concerned that the Federal Reserve may continue its aggressive monetary tightening following unexpectedly strong US services data. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index retreated 26.16 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,393.16. Trading volume was moderate at 359.75 million shares worth 6.3 trillion won ($4.8 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 753 to 140.

Institutions and foreigners sold a combined 401 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock purchases valued at 380 billion won.

Upbeat service industry activity bolstered the case for the Fed to keep policy tightening to tame runaway inflation. Such rate worries and the dollar's strength weighed on investor sentiment, analysts said.

Investors now await the US producer price report Friday as it will be some of the major economic data Fed officials see before the Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, they said.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.8 percent to 59,200 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 0.6 percent to 164,500 won, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. dropped 2 percent to 25,150 won, leading refiner SK Innovation Co. shed 0.6 percent to 170,500 won.

Among gainers, leading home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. rose 0.4 percent to 97,200 won, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. climbed 0.3 percent to 46,850 won, and leading budget carrier Jin Air Co. was up 1.7 percent to 15,000 won.

The South Korean won ended at 1,318.80 won against the US dollar, down 26.20 won from the previous day's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114