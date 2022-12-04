 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 50,000 on weekend

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 4, 2022 - 10:22       Updated : Dec 4, 2022 - 10:22
A citizen talks to a medical worker at a COVID-19 testing center in Seoul last Sunday. (Yonhap)
A citizen talks to a medical worker at a COVID-19 testing center in Seoul last Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 50,000 on Sunday amid lingering concerns over a surge in winter.

The country reported 46,564 new COVID-19 infections, including 69 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 27,308,090, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Sunday's number decreased slightly from the previous week's 47,010, possibly reflecting a pause in the spread.

South Korea added 60 deaths from COVID-19, putting the death toll at 30,729, the KDCA said.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 460, up from 442 tallied the previous day.

Health authorities have called for vigilance against the virus, encouraging the public to get upgraded booster shots, citing the emergence of new variants and increased indoor activities in the winter. (Yonhap)

