[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents Sweet Memories Afternoon Tea Set The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul celebrates the arrival of seasonal winter strawberries with the Sweet Memories Afternoon Tea Set, available from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. This season’s tea set features a variety of unique JW Marriott Hotel Seoul desserts crafted by the hotel’s pastry team from strawberries, plus a selection of savory items. Served on a two-tier silver tray by Greggio, the tea set features five strawberry desserts. It also includes a choice of nine teas from Rishi Tea, and is priced at 100,000 won for two guests. Afternoon tea is served from 2:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6735.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul unveils ‘Winter Romantic Escape’ package Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents the "Winter Romantic Escape" package, featuring a night in the Fairmont Room, breakfast at the Spectrum buffet, one bottle of Spanish Jaume Serra Organic Brut Cava sparkling wine and a box of chocolates. Guests are also offered a bottle of Philosykos hand and body gel from Diptyque. Another package, "Time to Celebrate" offers one night in the Fairmont Room, and comes with 50,000 won of in-room service credit, a bottle of orange-scented Malfy gin and two Malfy-branded glasses. The "Winter Romantic Escape" package can be booked through Feb. 27, and "Time to Celebrate" until Dec. 30. Inquiries can be made at (02) 3395-6000.

L'Escape Hotel hotel opens Den 1930s pub Palais de Chine, the modern Chinese restaurant at L'Escape Hotel, has worked with Singapore's Tiger Beer to launch the hotel's new pub on the sixth floor. The interior of Den 1930s is decorated with a mix of Singapore and Shanghai vibes for an exotic and vibrant atmosphere. The pub has a selection of draft beer options, from Tiger Beer to Heineken, Edelweiss and Lagunitas IPA. Various cocktails, including the pub's own Tiger Beer-based cocktail, are also served Chefs at Palais de Chine created a new menu called tiger chips and coriander mayo, based on a spicy Chinese sauce, for Den 1930s. Other quick bites such as bao buns with pork and vegetables and truffle shumai are also available. For inquiries, call (02) 317-4000.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches Meat & Co. Steakhouse Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s restaurant Jogakbo has newly opened Meat & Co. Steakhouse, an American-style steakhouse serving high-quality Korean beef and American steak. The signature menu items include Korean beef fillet tenderloin, grilled and flavored with hardwood charcoal at over 400 degrees Celsius, 28-day dry-aged Korean beef bone-in rib eye, shrimp cocktail with avocado and caramelized onion soup with cheese garlic bread. Steaks are seasoned simply with premium flaked salt and freshly milled black pepper, with an option to add a classic dry rub or butter. Guests can order single dishes, which start at 16,000 won, or set menus, starting from 80,000 won. The steakhouse is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, and from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner. For inquiries, call (02) 2193-1191.