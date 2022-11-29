 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea, Luxemburg to boost ties in key minerals, space industry

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 29, 2022 - 11:40       Updated : Nov 29, 2022 - 11:40
This photo shows Minister Lee Young (third from right) and Luxembourg's Crown Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie (second from left) holding talks on ways to expand the exchanges of startups between the two countries in Seoul on Monday. (Ministry of SMEs and Startups )
This photo shows Minister Lee Young (third from right) and Luxembourg's Crown Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie (second from left) holding talks on ways to expand the exchanges of startups between the two countries in Seoul on Monday. (Ministry of SMEs and Startups )

South Korea and Luxemburg agreed Tuesday to enhance cooperation for supply chains of key minerals, and space and aviation industries, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The consensus was made during a meeting between Deputy Trade Minister Moon Dong-min and Luxemburg's economic minister, Franz Fayot, held in the South Korean city of Asan, 86 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

They visited the city to attend a ceremony to mark the completion of a new plant by Rotarex, a major gas control systems producer of the European country.

Fayot said his country wants to work more closely with South Korea on energy supply chains and other advanced industry fields, as his nation seeks to develop space, aviation, eco-friendly technologies and manufacturing sectors.

Moon voiced expectations for various cooperation chances based on South Korea's technologies and infrastructures regarding semiconductors and composite materials, among other fields, the ministry said.

The two sides also vowed joint efforts to ensure stable supply chains of major minerals, it added.

Bilateral trade jumped 50.7 percent on-year to come to $141.5 million last year. Luxembourg is the No. 1 investment destination for South Korea among European Union nations, according to government data.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114