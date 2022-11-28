[Interview] Diversification of K-culture gains traction in Spain

People wearing hanbok, the traditional Korean attire, participate in an event marking the Oct. 9 Hangeul Day organized by the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid in October. (The Korean Cultural Center of Madrid)

MADRID -- A decade ago, the Korean wave in Spain was almost solely about K-pop, but now it is virtually K-everything, the chief of a state-run cultural institution in Madrid said. “Because of the growing interest in Korean culture here, the Korean Cultural Center in Spain is making efforts to introduce new genres of Korean culture, such as games, magic, children's plays and fashion to the Spanish people,” said Oh Ji-hoon, director of the Korean Cultural Center of Madrid in a recent interview with The Korea Herald. In 2011, when the center first opened, the annual number of participants in its programs was around 30,000, but now it has increased tenfold to more than 300,000.

Oh Ji-hoon, director of the Korean Cultural Center of Madrid (The Korean Cultural Center of Madrid)

"(The Korean wave) has overcome language and cultural barriers with universal messages and stories that people all over the world can relate to,” he said, adding the novelty of Korean culture was shown through original content such as the Netflix series “Squid Game.” The strategy of the Korean government and content producers, which proactively responded to the change in how people consumed content during the COVID-19 pandemic, was important, he said. Oh explained about the two-track strategy that his center has pursued to build an ecosystem to support the continuity of the Korean wave. “First, we need to closely work with overseas cultural organizations, which are consumers and suppliers of the Korean cultural content market,” he said. Those partners include concert organizers, large movie theaters, art galleries and Korean language schools. “To this end, the Korean Cultural Center is strengthening cooperation with various private organizations in addition to the Spanish government and public institutions,” Oh said.

A Spanish visitor tries on a dress of Korean fashion designer Kim A-young in an exhibition space at the Korean Cultural Center of Madrid in June. (The Korean Cultural Center of Madrid)