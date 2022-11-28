 Back To Top
National

Seoul to have first tram in 57 years

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Nov 28, 2022 - 14:56       Updated : Nov 28, 2022 - 14:56
(Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport)
(Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday it would kick off the construction of the Wirye Line Tram at the end of this month as the project was approved by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The construction is an eco-friendly new transportation project that connects 12 stations, including three transfer stations: Bokjeong Station Line 8, the Suin-bundang Line and Namwirye Station Line 8.

The tram was first introduced in 1899 and operated for nearly 70 years until 1968. If construction goes as scheduled, the tram will be brought back to life after 57 years and opened in September 2025.

“We will try to carefully look after the process and safety (of the project) so that (the Wirye Line Tram) can open as scheduled in September 2025," said Kim Seong-bo, head of Seoul’s urban infrastructure headquarters. "We also expect eco-friendly transportation to solve the inconvenience of public transportation and contribute to revitalizing the local economy."



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
