 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Industry minister, BOK chief discuss economic situation

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 28, 2022 - 11:18       Updated : Nov 28, 2022 - 11:18
This file photo shows (from left to right) senior Presidential Secretary for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok, Financial Supervisory Service chief Lee Bok-hyun, Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, Financial Services Commission head Kim Joo-hyeon and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho attending an emergency meeting on macroeconomic and financial affairs at the Hall of Banks in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows (from left to right) senior Presidential Secretary for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok, Financial Supervisory Service chief Lee Bok-hyun, Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, Financial Services Commission head Kim Joo-hyeon and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho attending an emergency meeting on macroeconomic and financial affairs at the Hall of Banks in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang met with Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong on Monday and discussed the economic situation amid high inflation and interest rates, the industry ministry said.

During their first one-on-one meeting, the officials reviewed difficulties in the real economy weighed down by high prices, interest rates and the weak local currency, and agreed on close consultations to help overcome challenges, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

South Korean companies have experienced dwindling exports amid the global economic slowdown, as high inflation has caused major economies to push for aggressive monetary tightening.

Last week, the BOK raised its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.25 percent to tame inflation. It marked the sixth straight interest hike for the first time ever.

High energy prices and supply chain issues over the Ukraine war have also led to the country's widening trade deficit in recent months.

The central bank lowered its growth outlook for next year to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent predicted three months earlier. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114