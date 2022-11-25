'No pedophile in our town!' Protests thwart Child rapist's move

Convicted child rapist Cho Doo-soon recently gave up on moving to a new home in Seonbu-dong, Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, after fierce protests from residents, according to local media reports citing Ansan residents.

Cho and his wife recently signed a deal to rent a home in Seonbu-dong, but Cho's wife on Thursday was given back the 10 million won ($7,522) deposit along with a 1 million won cancellation fee. It was reported by local media that the couple plans to stay at his current residence in Wa-dong, Ansan, for the time being.

The convict has been living in Wa-dong since being released from prison in December of 2020, but was asked to leave by his landlord recently when the contract expired earlier this month.

Cho had initially attempted to move to Gojan-dong in the same city, but the landlord of cancelled the deal after learning of the tenant's identity. In case of the Seonbu-dong home, Cho's wife lied and said her husband was an office worker.