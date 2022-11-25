 Back To Top
National

'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su indicted for alleged sexual misconduct

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2022 - 16:55       Updated : Nov 25, 2022 - 16:56
Oh Young-soo (Netflix)
Oh Young-soo (Netflix)

"Squid Game" actor O Yeong-su has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, judicial officials said Friday.

The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office indicted the 78-year-old O without detention Thursday over an allegation that he inappropriately touched the body of a woman in mid-2017, the officials said.

The case dates back to December last year, when the alleged victim filed a complaint against O with police.

Police then closed the case without filing any charge against the actor in April but the prosecution later reopened the investigation at the request of the victim.

The actor reportedly denied the charges during the prosecution's investigation.

O won best TV supporting actor at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards for his role in "Squid Game."

