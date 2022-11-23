Kenya is land of opportunity for Korean businesses: Kenyan president

Kenya is a land of opportunity for Korean businesses and investors and a gateway to Africa, Kenyan President William Ruto said on Wednesday, expressing confidence in the country’s market potential during a business forum in Seoul.

Speaking at the Korea-Kenya Business Forum, Ruto also said the Kenyan government is ready to support Korean investors and businesses with benefits, including tax and other necessary instruments to facilitate more trade and investment between the two countries.

“Opportunity that Kenya presents to investors and business people in this part of the world is not just about investment opportunities. It’s bigger than that. It’s an opportunity in Kenya and into the continent of Africa,” Ruto said in his keynote speech.

“Africa presents the opportunity of the future. It’s the next-born child for development for business and for investment.”

Ruto's remarks come as he is traveling Seoul for a bilateral summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol. It is the first visit by a Kenyan president to the South Korea in 32 years. The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1964.

“My presence here is to confront to you of Kenya’s readiness to engage, to work together. I am here to underwrite the opportunities that you can have in Kenya and are available in our continent,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan president also underscored his country’s potential -- how it has the youngest population and marks the highest return on investment. He also stressed that Kenya is a signatory to many international agreements of regional groups, including Africa and the European Union, which can open more opportunities for foreign businesses in Kenya.

At the forum, the officials discussed Kenya's business environment in four key industries: agriculture, energy, health and infrastructure development.

Top officials from Kenya's government, including Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Mithika Linturi, Cabinet Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy Eliud Owalo, Kipchumba Murkomen, for Roads and Transport were also present at the forum.

The chief officials also held meetings with Korean businesses that participated in the forum. According to the Kenyan Embassy in Seoul, some 120 Korean businesses and investors attended the event.

The Kenyan government also inked partnerships with Korean government entities and civic associations at the forum.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry separately signed memorandums of understanding with Korea Institute of Procurement, and SDG Youth. Korean Professional Engineers Association and the Engineers Board of Kenya also forged a partnership there.

Later in the day, the Kenyan president was scheduled to hold a bilateral summit with President Yoon. He also met parliamentary speaker Kim Jin-pyo earlier in the day.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)