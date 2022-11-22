Interior Ministry insists it is 'not responsible' for Itaewon tragedy

The Interior Ministry claimed it does not hold responsibility over the Itaewon tragedy, following the criticism that the ministry was the control tower of the police response to the incident.

The ministry issued an official statement on Monday, claiming that the police bureau under the ministry did not have the authority to intervene in police operations except at an organizational level.

It said the bureau and its rules were not relevant to the police’s response to the deadly crowd surge in Itaewon.

"In June, the minister mentioned he cannot carry out duties for situation control under the Governmental Organization Act, but has the responsibly, right to command, supervise the police,” the statement read.

It added that the minister was, in practice, prevented from carrying out the roles he did have.

“However, there needs to be an institutional framework for Lee to be briefed on the situation control (duties) from the police and have the authority for administration, personnel, supervision and discipline,” it continued, adding that strong opposition at the time of the bureau's launch also limited its ability to supervise and discipline the police.

The police bureau under the Interior Ministry was launched in August, amid fierce opposition from police officers and opposition parties that the bureau may damage the autonomy and independence of the police.

At the time, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min stressed the bureau would not intervene in police investigations, and it would take on administrative work, such as reviewing police-related state affairs and proposing the appointment of senior police positions.

But recently Lee has been accused of failing to take responsibility for the crowd crush in Itaewon as the Interior Minister is ultimately in charge of the police and fire departments.