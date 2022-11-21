[Exclusive] Monsta X’s Jooheon to make acting debut through Netflix film ‘Lost in America’

Jooheon, the rapper and music producer of boy band Monsta X, will make his acting debut through a Netflix original film.

An industry insider told The Korea Herald on Monday that the rapper has been cast in the Netflix original film "Lost in America" as a K-pop idol who speaks fluent English and that he’s currently preparing for the role.

The film revolves around the story of a Korean boy group that heads to New York for its debut but ends up stranded in Texas with no money and mobile phones. Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo of boy band Astro is being considered for the lead character.

The upcoming movie will be helmed by famous Korean film director Yoon Je-kyoon who directed "Haeundae" and "The Negotiation." The Monsta X bandmate will stay in the US from March to June for shooting.

The band’s agency Starship Entertainment confirmed that Jooheon will take part in the movie. Further details are yet to be revealed.

Monsta X was formed through the Mnet survival audition program “No Mercy” in 2015. Jooheon was among the seven participants who made it into the group. The K-pop act is currently gearing up for a January comeback.