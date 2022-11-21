 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Exclusive] Monsta X’s Jooheon to make acting debut through Netflix film ‘Lost in America’

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Nov 21, 2022 - 14:22       Updated : Nov 21, 2022 - 14:22
Jooheon of Monsta X (Starship Entertainment)
Jooheon of Monsta X (Starship Entertainment)

Jooheon, the rapper and music producer of boy band Monsta X, will make his acting debut through a Netflix original film.

An industry insider told The Korea Herald on Monday that the rapper has been cast in the Netflix original film "Lost in America" as a K-pop idol who speaks fluent English and that he’s currently preparing for the role.

The film revolves around the story of a Korean boy group that heads to New York for its debut but ends up stranded in Texas with no money and mobile phones. Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo of boy band Astro is being considered for the lead character.

The upcoming movie will be helmed by famous Korean film director Yoon Je-kyoon who directed "Haeundae" and "The Negotiation." The Monsta X bandmate will stay in the US from March to June for shooting.

The band’s agency Starship Entertainment confirmed that Jooheon will take part in the movie. Further details are yet to be revealed.

Monsta X was formed through the Mnet survival audition program “No Mercy” in 2015. Jooheon was among the seven participants who made it into the group. The K-pop act is currently gearing up for a January comeback.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114