'Sexy but kind': Bibi shrugs off the censors

Bibi is truly a one-of-a-kind musician in K-pop, especially as a young female artist who speaks through her music about raw emotions that are not often publicly discussed.

With her debut LP "Lowlife Princess -- Noir," dropped Friday afternoon, Bibi has set herself out as a singer who won't compromise on self expression.

On Friday morning, Bibi invited media to a cinema in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, and premiered the three new music videos from her first full-length album, which were unveiled along with the album later that day.

Appearing onstage before the event began was Bibi's label Feel Ghood Music chief Tiger JK, who gave an explanation to why they organized the event.

"It's taken two years for Bibi to complete this album. When Bibi makes an album, she develops a character for it and completely drowns herself in the character to create the story for the music video. It's as if she is making the song as a soundtrack for the music video. And watching her go through the whole process, crying many nights and sometimes laughing her head off like crazy, just didn't allow me to drop the album and released the music videos and be done with that," Tiger JK, also a veteran rapper-producer, said.

It was not just an album that Bibi was presenting with her debut LP, but a whole universe of stories that revolve around her alter ego, "Oh Geum-ji."

"Lowlife princess -- these two words are incompatible in their meanings, and I thought the two they were like me. They seemed to expound the character Oh Geum-ji that was created through the emotions I pulled out of myself. And the whole universe comes in the noir genre. It's about what happens inside the dark, new world," the 24-year-old said.

It's a 12-song package, including an instrumental intro track, that Bibi led the writing of both the music and the lyrics. With the album, Bibi released the last three music videos from the album, each for tracks.

Leading the album is one of the four lead singles, "Bibi Vengeance," and with it, she goes all out on expressing her rage and revenge.

"I was so mad when I wrote this song. I'd been deeply enraged back then. And I didn't actually take the vengeance because I'd relieved (the rage) by making this song," Bibi said, adding about the outrageous experience, "The incident was a relationship problem. If I had filed a report, the person would have been sent to jail."

According to Bibi, Oh Geum-ji is a character who craves for the love that she couldn't have growing up as an abandoned child.

"Anger and love are mingled here. In the music video (of 'Bibi Vengeance'), the character wants to be loved even though she's a foul person. She was abandoned when she was young and to survive in the sin city, she makes actions out of the desire to be loved. But, at the end of everything, all she hears is people who call her a 'bitch' and 'the queen of underworld.'"