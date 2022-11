This compilation image shows President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) and a file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping provided by Xinhua. (Yonhap)

BALI -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali on Tuesday, his office said.

The summit is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. No other details were provided.

The two leaders will be meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit. (Yonhap)