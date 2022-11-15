 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Britain raises concern over Korean Air-Asiana combination

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 15, 2022 - 09:44       Updated : Nov 15, 2022 - 09:44
This undated file photo provided by Korean Air shows a B787-9 passenger jet taking off from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Korean Air)
This undated file photo provided by Korean Air shows a B787-9 passenger jet taking off from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Korean Air)

Korean Air Co. said Tuesday that Britain's antitrust regulator has expressed concerns over its planned integration with smaller local rival Asiana Airlines Inc., citing monopoly worries on routes between the two countries.

In a statement released Monday, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said the buyout of Asiana by Korean Air could lead to higher prices for passengers flying between London and Seoul, as well as impacting air cargo services.

"Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are the two main players on the London to Seoul route and the deal risks UK customers and businesses paying over the odds or receiving a lower quality of service," Colin Raftery, senior mergers director at the CMA, said in the statement.

Should Korean Air and Asiana Airlines fail to address our concerns, this deal will progress to a more in-depth investigation, he said.

In response, Korean Air said, "We are on the right track to finalize the process and will soon submit the updated remedies after discussions with the CMA."

The national flag carrier said it will continue to cooperate closely with the CMA and the remaining authorities to complete the merger process.

In January last year, Korean Air submitted documents to antitrust regulators in 14 countries for the review of its combination with Asiana.

The company has received approval from nine countries -- Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan, Malaysia and the Philippines -- so far for the integration while awaiting the go-ahead from five countries -- China, Japan, Britain, the European Union and the United States.

Korean Air, currently the world's 18th-largest airline by fleet, will become Asiana's biggest shareholder with a 63.9 percent stake if the acquisition is completed.

In November 2020, Korean Air signed a deal to acquire the controlling stake in Asiana in a deal valued at 1.8 trillion won ($1.5 billion) that would create the world's 10th-biggest airline by fleet.

The nation's two full-service carriers account for a combined 40 percent of passenger and cargo slots at Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway, below the level that constitutes a monopoly.

Korean Air aims to launch a merged entity with Asiana in 2024 after completing a takeover process by next year, vowing to streamline their routes and reduce maintenance costs. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114