 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Military intel unit adds new areas of responsibilities for defense technology protection

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 14, 2022 - 11:32       Updated : Nov 14, 2022 - 11:32
This undated photo shows the entrance of the unit. (Defense Counterintelligence Command)
This undated photo shows the entrance of the unit. (Defense Counterintelligence Command)

A key South Korean military intelligence unit will be given additional areas of responsibilities, such as cybersecurity, to better protect the country's defense technologies, the defense ministry said Monday.

The ministry put on public notice a revision to a decree governing the operation of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, as it has been striving to shield the arms industry from potential technology thefts, cyberattacks and other threats.

Under the revision, the DCC will undertake four additional defense areas -- cyberspace, encryption, electromagnetic waves and satellites -- as the current DCC decree does not specify those areas, according to the ministry.

"We have taken into account the fact that the spectrum of security tasks has recently been going beyond the traditional domains, such as facilities, documents and conventional information and communications, to include cyber and outer space," the ministry said in a press release.

The revision came as South Korea has recently seen a jump in arms exports.

This year has seen South Korean defense firms cutting a series of arms deals with Poland and other countries to sell an assortment of weapons systems, like K9 self-propelled howitzers, K2 battle tanks and FA-50 light attack aircraft. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114