 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

New COVID-19 cases above 50,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 12, 2022 - 11:11       Updated : Nov 12, 2022 - 11:11

People line up to be tested for COVID-19 at a booth in Seoul. (Yonhap)
People line up to be tested for COVID-19 at a booth in Seoul. (Yonhap)


South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 50,000 for the third consecutive day Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence in the winter.

The country reported 54,328 new COVID-19 infections, including 58 from overseas, bringing the total to 26,145,764, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The latest tally is up from 40,903 a week ago and 37,312 two weeks ago, according to the authorities.

The country added 46 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,617. The number of critically ill patients stood at 371, up from 345 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

Last week, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the number of daily infections could reach up to 200,000 cases in the winter due to the possible outbreaks of new COVID-19 variants.

The government has recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. (Yonhap)



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114