World

[Graphic News] Qatar Airways named world’s best airline

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 11, 2022 - 08:00       Updated : Nov 11, 2022 - 08:00

Qatar Airways was named the world’s best airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, while Singapore Airlines and Emirates landed in the second and third spots respectively.

In a strong showing for Asia-Pacific carriers, Japan’s All Nippon Airways and Australia’s Qantas Airways rounded out the top five. Korean Air, South Korea’s largest air carrier, was named the world’s ninth best air carrier.

The World Airline Awards were determined by an online customer survey that ran from September 2021 to August 2022, and was offered in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese. More than 350 airlines featured in the final results. (Bloomberg)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
