Russian pianist Elisso Virsaladze to perform Mozart and Chopin in Seoul

Elisso Virsaladze, an 80-year-old Russian pianist, is set to bring her favorite Mozart and Chopin pieces to Seoul later this month, according to Kumho Art Hall on Wednesday.

On Nov. 24, she will perform Mozart’s Fantasia for Piano in C minor, K. 396, 9 Variations on “Lison dormait” for Piano in C Major, K. 264 and Rondo for Piano No. 3 in A minor, K.511 as well as Chopin’s Waltz for Piano in A minor, B. 150, Op.posth. After the intermission, she will return with Mozart’s Fantasia for Piano in C minor, K.475 and Piano Sonata No.14 in C minor, K. 457 and Chopin’s Nocturne for Piano No.7 in C-sharp minor, Op. 27/1, Nocturne for Piano No.8 in D-flat Major, Op. 27/2, Ballade for Piano No. 3 in A-flat Major, Op. 47. The concert will take place at Kumho Art Hall Yonsei located inside Yonsei University, where she performed in 2017 and 2018.

All tickets are 90,000 won ($66).

One day before the recital, she will teach three selected students under the age of 29 in a masterclass.

She will bring the same program to Gangdong Arts Center, a facility supported by Gangdong district government, on Nov. 22.

Virsaladze was born in Tbilisi, Georgia in 1942 and received her first piano lessons from her grandmother Anastasia Virsaladze, who was also a pianist. She moved to Moscow to pursue her education as a postgraduate student. In 1962 at the age of 20, she won the third prize in the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and the first prize in the Robert Schumann International Competition in Germany in 1966.