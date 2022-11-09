Seoul shares open tad higher ahead of US midterm election results

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday with investors paying keen attention to the US midterm election results.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had increased 6.52 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,405.56 points as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Index added 1.02 percent and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite advanced 0.49 percent.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.16 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.34 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.29 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia rose 0.15 percent. Chemical giant LG Chem increased 0.14 percent.

The Korean won was changing hands at 1,379.5 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 5.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)