ASEAN Week 2022 highlights beauty of traditional textiles

(Clockwise from top left) "Ikat" silk of Cambodia, "Pua Kumbu" of Malaysia, “Lanh My A” silk of Vietnam and lotus silk of Myanmar (ASEAN-Korea Center)

An annual cultural event exploring the histories and cultures of the ASEAN countries is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, following an opening ceremony Wednesday.

This year, ASEAN Week 2022, organized by the ASEAN-Korea Center, is held with the theme of “Ancient Futures -- Treasures of ASEAN Fabric” at Cociety, located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

Textiles and fabric items from ASEAN member states will be on display at the exhibition, along with introductions to their places of origin as travel destinations and stories related to the fabrics.

The fabrics were created by master artisans using traditional weaving methods that have been passed down through generations, according to the ASEAN-Korea Center.

“Pua Kumbu” from Malaysia featuring spiral patterns and intricate hooks take a year to complete. The ethnic fabric inspired Malaysian-born shoe designer Jimmy Choo's collection entitled “Mahkota,” in 2013, which pays tribute to Malaysian traditional fabrics.

“Lanh My A” silk of Vietnam is made by weaving the finest silk threads colored with dyes made from the mac nua fruit. The textile is often used by Vietnamese fashion designer Nguyen Cong Tri, whose designs have been worn by several celebrities including K-pop star Rose of Blackpink, Margot Robbie and Beyonce, according to the center.