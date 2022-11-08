ASEAN Week 2022 highlights beauty of traditional textiles

An annual cultural event exploring the histories and cultures of the ASEAN countries is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, following an opening ceremony Wednesday.
This year, ASEAN Week 2022, organized by the ASEAN-Korea Center, is held with the theme of “Ancient Futures -- Treasures of ASEAN Fabric” at Cociety, located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.
Textiles and fabric items from ASEAN member states will be on display at the exhibition, along with introductions to their places of origin as travel destinations and stories related to the fabrics.
The fabrics were created by master artisans using traditional weaving methods that have been passed down through generations, according to the ASEAN-Korea Center.
“Pua Kumbu” from Malaysia featuring spiral patterns and intricate hooks take a year to complete. The ethnic fabric inspired Malaysian-born shoe designer Jimmy Choo's collection entitled “Mahkota,” in 2013, which pays tribute to Malaysian traditional fabrics.
“Lanh My A” silk of Vietnam is made by weaving the finest silk threads colored with dyes made from the mac nua fruit. The textile is often used by Vietnamese fashion designer Nguyen Cong Tri, whose designs have been worn by several celebrities including K-pop star Rose of Blackpink, Margot Robbie and Beyonce, according to the center.
The four-day event, which runs until Sunday, aims to enhance understanding and awareness of ASEAN culture and tourism and to provide an opportunity to appreciate the “uniqueness which derives from diversity,” said the center.
The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the national tourism organizations of ASEAN countries.
The ASEAN Week was first launched at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall in June 2019, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN-Korea Center as well as the ASEAN-Korea Commemorative Summit in Busan in 2019.
The ASEAN-Korea Center is an international organization founded in 2009 to promote economic, social and cultural cooperation among the 10 ASEAN member states -- Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam -- and South Korea.