Business

G-Star 2022 expected to draw over 250,000 visitors

S. Korea’s largest gaming convention to be held at BEXCO in Busan next week

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Nov 8, 2022 - 15:37       Updated : Nov 8, 2022 - 15:37
A large crowd lines up in front of BEXCO, in Busan, during G-Star 2019. (G-Star organizers)
A large crowd lines up in front of BEXCO, in Busan, during G-Star 2019. (G-Star organizers)

South Korea’s largest gaming convention G-Star is coming back at full strength for the first time in three years as the country’s major game developers are gearing up to showcase their new titles at the event next week.

Taking place at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, commonly known as BEXCO, from Nov. 17 to 20, this year’s event is expected to draw over 250,000 game-lovers -- the largest attendance in the 17-year history of the gaming convention -- to the southern port city, according to G-Star organizers.

The number of booths at the event has increased by nearly twofold to 2,521, providing companies a chance to interact with gamers and conduct business-to-business meetings.

Household names such as Kakao Games, Krafton, Netmarble, Nexon and Wemade have already set up sizable exhibition booths to promote their upcoming titles and allow gamers to experience them.

In the wake of the Itaewon disaster, event organizers have decided to more than double the number of safety personnel on hand at the event. The Korea Association of Game Industry, the host of G-Star, said safety will be the most important priority as many teenagers will visit the event.

The government of Busan Metropolitan City on Tuesday held an emergency safety checkup meeting with local fire and police authorities to discuss measures to prevent accidents. Aligning with safety concerns and the national mourning period, Wemade, the main sponsor of this year’s event, also decided to cancel planned fireworks and drone performances that were scheduled for the second day of G-Star.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)

