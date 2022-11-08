 Back To Top
National

Korea Herald, El Salvador agree to boost Korea-Central America media ties

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov 8, 2022 - 15:10       Updated : Nov 8, 2022 - 15:51

El Salvador Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Adriana Mira(left) and Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae pose for a photo after signing ceremony held at The Korea Herald headquarters on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
El Salvador Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Adriana Mira(left) and Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae pose for a photo after signing ceremony held at The Korea Herald headquarters on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
The Korea Herald signed a memorandum of understanding with Channel 10 El Salvador to further boost South Korean and Central American media ties.

According to the memorandum, The Korea Herald and Channel 10 would establish focal points for exchanging journalistic information and fact checking sources on topics of interest.

The signing ceremony was held Friday at The Korea Herald headquarters with representatives of Channel 10, including El Salvador’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Adriana Mira and El Salvador’s Ambassador to South Korea Jaime Jose Lopez Badia.

At the ceremony, Mira emphasized the need for authentic information exchanges to enhance the tie between El Salvador and Korea. Mira added, El Salvador wants to engage Korea in many projects.

Mira recommended hosting a business forum for Korea and Central American countries.

Attendees of the signing ceremony exchange views on Korea-Central America media cooperation at The Korea Herald headquarters Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Attendees of the signing ceremony exchange views on Korea-Central America media cooperation at The Korea Herald headquarters Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

“Korea is an observer of the Central American Integration System (SICA),” she noted saying El Salvador is set to have temporary presidency of SICA in the second half of 2023.

Echoing the Vice Minister’s view, Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae recounted 60 years of El Salvadoran and South Korean diplomatic relations, and the involvement of The Korea Herald during those years.

Shin applauded Badia for facilitating Korean companies to build strategic alliances and expand the two countries cooperation, referring to El Salvador Public Works and the visit of Transportation Minister Edgar Romeo Rodriguez Herrera to The Korea Herald in July 2022.

El Salvador continues to change its world perception from that of danger to safety. El Salvador Economic Relations Director of Foreign Affairs Eduardo Alfonso Garcia added, "(El Salvador) will provide the authentic perspectives on El Salvadoran issues, respecting the freedom of press and human rights issues."



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
