Korea Herald, El Salvador agree to boost Korea-Central America media ties

El Salvador Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Adriana Mira(left) and Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae pose for a photo after signing ceremony held at The Korea Herald headquarters on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Korea Herald signed a memorandum of understanding with Channel 10 El Salvador to further boost South Korean and Central American media ties.

According to the memorandum, The Korea Herald and Channel 10 would establish focal points for exchanging journalistic information and fact checking sources on topics of interest.

The signing ceremony was held Friday at The Korea Herald headquarters with representatives of Channel 10, including El Salvador’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Adriana Mira and El Salvador’s Ambassador to South Korea Jaime Jose Lopez Badia.

At the ceremony, Mira emphasized the need for authentic information exchanges to enhance the tie between El Salvador and Korea. Mira added, El Salvador wants to engage Korea in many projects.

Mira recommended hosting a business forum for Korea and Central American countries.