Traditional sounds to fill autumn in Jeonju

A series of traditional Korean music performances will take place every Saturday until Nov. 26 at the National Intangible Heritage Center's Grand Performance Stage in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

Titled "Myeongin Homage," the performance series is being held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the master musicians who dedicated their lives to Korean traditional sounds.

Each master's successor will perform some of the best known pieces, while talks between performances will focus on the masters' lives, recounting the hardships they faced while pursuing traditional Korean arts.

The first of the series is a performance honoring Lee Eun-ju, a Gyeonggi minyo master, on Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Born in 1922 in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, Lee was one of the first-generation master singers of Gyeonggi minyo, or folk songs of the region.

Following her debut in 1939 on a radio music show, she performed various genres of traditional Korean music, and in 1975 Lee was designated master of Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 57, for her achievements in Gyeonggi minyo.

Lee recorded more than 380 Gyeonggi minyo albums and performed on numerous stages abroad.

Video clips of Lee's interviews and performances will be shown Saturday, while original LP records will also be available for listening at the center.