Educational talk shows, a new trend in Korean TV

Talk shows that incorporate storytelling in exploring topics in the humanities and other areas are gaining popularity on Korean television.

While global streaming services focus on big budget shows featuring top TV celebrities, like “Take 1” and “The Zone: Survival Mission,” local broadcasters and cable channels are offering programs that aim to satisfy intellectual curiosity. These shows are notable for the absence of jokes or entertainment elements that are often employed to engage the audience.

Cable channel JTBC premiered a new talk show “Webtoon History,” a program that features a historian and three content creators who share lesser-known stories about South Korea’s cultural heritage, on Sunday. After discovering the value of a treasure, the content creators expand the story with their imagination.

On Wednesday, terrestrial broadcaster MBC is scheduled to air “Top Teacher,” a lecture-style program in which an expert is invited to give a lecture on sports, culture, society or other fields in an easy and entertaining manner.

In anticipation of the upcoming 2022 World Cup, “Top Teacher” begins with renowned sports commentator Park Moon-sung's lecture on the history of football in Korea, from the era of Cha Bum-kun, the first Korean to play in Germany's Bundesliga, to Tottenham Hotspur forward and Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min.

"Top Teacher" will air at 9 p.m. every Wednesday on MBC.