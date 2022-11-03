Russia’s war in Ukraine: The case for South Korea to care more

Daria Kaleniuk, the co-founder of the International Center for Ukrainian Victory, speaks to The Korea Herald on Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)



If the world lets Russia win, it will be another reason North Korea will not want to give up its nuclear weapons, according to Daria Kaleniuk, the co-founder of the International Center for Ukrainian Victory.



“North Korea will not give up its nuclear weapons, looking at Russia as an example and how the world lets you have your way if you have nuclear weapons,” she said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Wednesday.



She said that by weaponizing its nuclear edge, Russia was making other countries tiptoe their way around the threat. In that sense Russia was “already using its nuclear weapons,” she argued. “If you are threatening other countries with nuclear weapons, then you are using your nuclear weapons.”



And by letting “the bully with nuclear weapons” get what it wants, the world would be setting a dangerous precedent.



“North Korea and China are watching how Russia is getting what it wants through nuclear blackmail,” she said.



“If the world allows Russia to triumph, North Korea and China could follow in Russia’s tracks, threatening nuclear use and making other countries bend to their will.”



She said giving up nuclear weapons was turning out to be “the biggest mistake” for Ukraine.



“We had one of the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons in the world. In exchange for giving up nuclear weapons, we received a piece of paper, the so-called security assurances from the three countries of Russia, the UK and the US,” she said.



“One of these three countries, Russia, invaded us and is now committing genocide in the occupied territories, torturing, killing, raping, robbing and kidnapping our people.”



The US and the UK are trying to help, but the help Ukraine is getting isn’t comparable to how the US helped the UK during World War II, she said.



Ukraine still hasn’t gotten the modern fighter jets it’s been asking for over the past eight months. “Any military person will tell you that in the modern war, the sky is the priority and the key to victory,” she said.



“The key reason the US is very cautious in giving military aid to Ukraine, I think, is because of the fear of nuclear escalation.”



On South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol denying having supplied Ukraine with “lethal weapons,” after Russian President Vladimir Putin said doing so would ruin their bilateral relations, Kaleniuk said there was “nonlethal” aid that her country could use.



“What about armored vehicles, are they lethal? We have soldiers, medics on the front lines in civilian cars under artillery bullets because they don’t have armored vehicles. I know Korea has armored vehicles that you could provide us with,” she said.



The war in Ukraine will soon force all countries to decide which side they’re on, Kaleniuk said.



“Just imagine North Korea doing what Russia is doing. I believe that Korea has to pick a side. And not picking a side is picking a side, and that is the side of the bully.”



She said the war “isn’t Ukraine’s only,” but a “global clash between democracies and autocracies.”



“It’s going to have implications everywhere, and also in East Asia and the Korean peninsula because North Korea and China are watching what the outcome of this war will be.”



She said she believed Russia is fighting this war to show that the democracies and liberal institutions have become “obsolete.” “Putin said so himself a few years ago (that liberalism is obsolete).”





Ukrainian activists speak at a roundtable discussion arranged by Human Asia and the Transitional Justice Working Group on Wednesday in Seoul. From left, Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center; Hanna Hopko, the former head of the Ukrainian Parliament’s foreign affairs Committee; and Olena Tregub, the international assistance coordination director at Ukraine’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)