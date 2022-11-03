Congestion levels of rush hour subways similar to that of Itaewon tragedy: data

Crowded commuters walk on the platform of Seoul Metro's line 1 at Seoul Station in October during early morning rush hours. (Yonhap)

Commuter data published Thursday by South Korean telecommunications provider SKT showed that during the peak of rush hour, Seoul’s subways have similar levels of congestion as the Itaewon alley during Saturday’s crowd surge tragedy, raising safety concerns.

According to data collected between Aug. 1 and Monday, Seoul Metro’s line 1 operates at 252 percent of its passenger capacity at 6:40 p.m. as it passes by Guro Station towards Guil Station, carrying commuters home.

Trains passing Guro Station showed the highest level of congestion among Seoul's subway stations since the first quarter of this year.

The capacity of one train car is 160 people, according to Seoul Metro’s online magazine. This means that approximately 403 people shared one subway car during the most congested time.

The total area of Seoul’s subway car is about 60.84 square-meters. Calculations show that at rush hour, approximately 6.6 people shared one square-meter of space.

The total area of the sloping alleyway in Itaewon where the tragic crowd crush disaster occurred was measured to be 180 square-meters. Police estimates that about 1,000 to 1,200 people gathered at the alley, meaning there were about 5.6 to 6.6 people per square meter, similar levels to what can be found inside Seoul’s subway cars during rush hour.

Additionally, SKT’s data showed that trains passing by busy stations such as Dongjak Station were mostly operating well above 230 percent of capacity. SKT has been collecting data on commuters since 2021.

"Sometimes I'm so squished between people that I feel like I'm floating," said a 22 year old Hwang, who works near Seoul Station. "I have almost fallen when people were crowded on the moving escalator, and there is usually no space for me to get off," he added.

Seoul City said Wednesday it will inspect safety at busy stations along with Seoul Metro.