S.Korea, US agree to step up coordination in surveilling N.Korea to enhance deterrence

WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States on Wednesday agreed to step up coordination in monitoring North Korea in a bid to reinforce the alliance’s deterrence amid North Korea’s continuing saber-rattling, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup visited the headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency -- which is an intelligence and combat support agency under the auspices of the US Defense Department -- during his visit to the US.

Lee and NGA Director Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth discussed intelligence cooperation between South Korea and the US and ways to deter and respond to North Korean threats, according to South Korea’s Defense Ministry.

Lee and Whitworth shared information related to North Korea’s missile launches and artillery fire Wednesday and agreed to continue close coordination between the South Korean and US intelligence authorities with regard to North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

Lee is the first South Korean defense minister who has visited the agency in Springfield, Virginia. The visit came a day before Lee and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were set to host the 54th Security Consultative Meeting on Thursday at the Pentagon to discuss a wide range of alliance-related issues.

Whitworth said Lee’s visit to the NGA clearly showed that “intelligence coordination between South Korea and the US have been substantially strengthened,” according to South Korea’s Defense Ministry in a Korean-language statement.

The NGA provides strategic intelligence, which enables the US president and policymakers to make crucial decisions on counterterrorism, weapons of mass destruction, and global political crises among others.

The NGA notably tracked down the hideout of Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaida, in Pakistan and supported the US special operations team in hunting him by providing geospatial intelligence.

During the talks, Whitworth also committed to further strengthening coordination with the military in surveillance of North Korea, labeling it as one of the main tasks of the NGA.

Lee said that the “NGA has been contributing to deterring North Korea's missile and nuclear provocations by monitoring signs of North Korea’s nuclear and conventional military threats and analyzing them in close coordination with the South Korean military.”

Lee also “underscored that intelligence cooperation between South Korea and the US is very significant in strengthening the viability of the US extended deterrence against advancement of North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities.”

Lee raised the necessity to reinforce coordination between the South Korean military and the NGA, explaining South Korea’s plan to deploy reconnaissance satellites as the key component of the Kill Chain.

The Kill Chain preemptive strike system is part of South Korea’s homegrown three-axis defense system along with Korea Air and Missile Defense, which aims to build complex and multi-layered missile defense shields, and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation.

Meanwhile, Lee also warned that South Korea and the US would “sternly respond to any North Korean provocations” in his speech delivered at the office of the Council for Foreign Relations in Washington on Wednesday morning.

In his speech, Lee pointed out that North Korea’s ballistic missile flew over the Northern Limit Line, which is the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, and landed in waters south of the border on Wednesday for the first time since the division of the Korean Peninsula.

Lee explained that the cross-border missile launch was “highly unusual given that it is a de facto territorial infringement.”

North Korea fired 25 missiles, including the one that crossed over the border, and around 100 artillery shells over the course of about 11 hours on Wednesday.

Lee underscored that the allies have been jointly responding to the missile launches on Wednesday based on a firm combined defense posture, warning that “South Korea and the US will sternly respond to any North Korean provocations.”

Lee went on to say that the South Korean military strived to strengthen its independent capabilities to assuage growing public concern over North Korea’s potential use of nuclear weapons.

To that end, Lee said, South Korea and the US have been in close consultation to instill confidence in the public that the “US extended deterrence would work at any moment.”

In his speech, Lee also said that the “stability of the Korean Peninsula is inextricably linked to the stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” underscoring that “North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities and threats of provocations posed direct security challenges to peace and stability in Northeast Asia and Indo-Pacific region beyond the Korean Peninsula.”