Le Sserafim, (G)I-dle debut on Billboard 200 for first time

K-pop girl groups Le Sserafim and (G)I-dle have each entered the main Billboard 200 chart for the first time.

According to the latest chart released by the operator on Tuesday, rookie girl group Le Sserafim's second EP, “Antifragile,” ranked No. 14 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart.

The music chart shows a list of the most popular albums in the United States and is compiled by Billboard magazine based on sales and streams in America.

With such a feat, the five-piece act has become the fastest K-pop female act to win a place on the influential music chart, the band’s agency Source Music said via a press release, quoting Billboard’s social media. The band threw its hat into the global entertainment ring in May.

The band’s second mini album also rose to No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and landed at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Albums Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts.

Apart from the milestone, Le Sserafim’s music video for the namesake track has racked up more than 50 million views on YouTube, just 15 days since its release.