[Herald Interview] Striking a chord: TRADE L on ‘Love Maze’

TRADE L’s voice made him destined to be center stage from a young age.
Born Lee Seung-hoon, the 18-year-old realized his passion for music in grade nine. His blossoming talent caught the attention of Jay Park, who at the time helmed hip-hop label H1ghr Music.
The artist rose to prominence through the rap survival program High School Rapper 4 in 2021, where he beat out 17,000 other contestants to take the crown. Little by little, TRADE L breathed life into his musical archive.
“I don’t have many songs under my belt because I find it crucial to dropping high-quality music,” the musician said. TRADE L said his music is at its finest when he takes his time.
The results can be powerful. His lyrics are so realistic, and the personal elements in his songs add such authenticity that it is as if TRADE L knows the cheat codes to portraying the nuances of everyday situations.
TRADE L said it took him a while to figure out how to stand on his own as he walked The Korea Herald through his new EP, “Love Maze,” released Friday.
“I kept making songs, although I haven’t put out those. I’d go to school and make two songs at night. I have around 300 songs on my laptop. I picked nine among that collection and released them,” he said.
This time, he drew inspiration from different kinds of love and melded in his passion for music to give a gutsy outlook on love.
“A creed I have is not to write about something that isn’t true. I wanted to pen a topic that I can talk about, which is how I ended up writing songs crooning love. It was also something I could be the best at,” he said.
Saying it’s his last album as a high schooler, TRADE L added that he plans to bid farewell to his teenage years with the new album.
“I have a lot of memories of my high-school years, so I’ve melded all those feelings, but at the same time, feel bittersweet leaving them behind.”
Asked why it he chose love, the artist said love is behind everything.
“I don’t think you can build and continue a relationship or what you’re doing right now without love. It’s like a battery powering all the things that I do. People might think it’s an album that spells out affection since it’s called ‘Love Maze,’ but it’s the kind of love listeners of all ages can enjoy. Each track is like the best movie scene.”
“WYD, “Click,” “NG,” “Not Swayed,” “Teacup” and “No Love” are songs dedicated to a lover. The fourth track, “The Worst Day Ever,” is a song TRADE L wrote when artists he revered burst his bubble, and the last song, “somebody, U,” is a track written to thank those rooting for him.
Seeking to make music that resonates with people and reminds them of certain emotions, TRADE L sees it as a mark of success when people can identify with his music.
But genre doesn't mean much to him. “Love Maze” is his second EP, but he’s enjoying his creative control by zigzagging through different musical styles.
“What I’m doing right now is music I did when I started making songs, and it’s the type of music I wish to pursue.”
“I’m not someone who only raps. The songs I’ll release in the future will have a melody line, and I’m not going to limit myself to a certain genre, nor do I want to. I’m a person who wants to do hip-hop, R&B, pop and more,” he said.
“I don’t call myself a rapper when I perform elsewhere or need to introduce myself. I want to be portrayed as an artist,” TRADE L said.
“Music is a tool for me to reach the apogee of music. I wish the younger generation would perceive me as an icon, just like how I admire and respect Sik-K. Being somebody’s idol is my definition of a superstar.”
He laughs at the thought: “I might stop making music if my dream comes true.”
Things are moving fast for TRADE L. He’s building his profile and plans to release more songs and grow his community.
“I’ll probably have dropped six albums in two years, including my first LP, and I wish to experience more things in life to be able to piece things together for them.”
And the first step is to garner a new audience with the new album.
“People will know what kind of music I do and shine a light on my versatility. I think I’m underrated, and I want people to understand that I have a knack for music.”