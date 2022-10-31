[Herald Interview] Striking a chord: TRADE L on ‘Love Maze’

TRADE L’s voice made him destined to be center stage from a young age.

Born Lee Seung-hoon, the 18-year-old realized his passion for music in grade nine. His blossoming talent caught the attention of Jay Park, who at the time helmed hip-hop label H1ghr Music.

The artist rose to prominence through the rap survival program High School Rapper 4 in 2021, where he beat out 17,000 other contestants to take the crown. Little by little, TRADE L breathed life into his musical archive.

“I don’t have many songs under my belt because I find it crucial to dropping high-quality music,” the musician said. TRADE L said his music is at its finest when he takes his time.

The results can be powerful. His lyrics are so realistic, and the personal elements in his songs add such authenticity that it is as if TRADE L knows the cheat codes to portraying the nuances of everyday situations.

TRADE L said it took him a while to figure out how to stand on his own as he walked The Korea Herald through his new EP, “Love Maze,” released Friday.

“I kept making songs, although I haven’t put out those. I’d go to school and make two songs at night. I have around 300 songs on my laptop. I picked nine among that collection and released them,” he said.

This time, he drew inspiration from different kinds of love and melded in his passion for music to give a gutsy outlook on love.

“A creed I have is not to write about something that isn’t true. I wanted to pen a topic that I can talk about, which is how I ended up writing songs crooning love. It was also something I could be the best at,” he said.

Saying it’s his last album as a high schooler, TRADE L added that he plans to bid farewell to his teenage years with the new album.

“I have a lot of memories of my high-school years, so I’ve melded all those feelings, but at the same time, feel bittersweet leaving them behind.”

Asked why it he chose love, the artist said love is behind everything.

“I don’t think you can build and continue a relationship or what you’re doing right now without love. It’s like a battery powering all the things that I do. People might think it’s an album that spells out affection since it’s called ‘Love Maze,’ but it’s the kind of love listeners of all ages can enjoy. Each track is like the best movie scene.”