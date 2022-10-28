[Interview] ‘It’s just a job’: Actor-turned-shaman speaks against prejudice toward shamanism

Many Koreans have a love-hate relationship with traditional shamans, or “mudangs” as they are called here. While it is not unusual to find a practitioner around the block, they are still widely frowned upon by the majority of the public. Jeong Ho-geun, a 58-year-old veteran actor better known as a shaman nowadays, has experienced such prejudice firsthand since he decided to become a shaman in 2014. His friends started dodging his calls and people left him “like the parting of the Red Sea,” he said. “There is a prejudice toward shamans. ... It’s as if being a shaman stops you from having a normal life, that you see ghosts all the time, and are possessed all the time. That you face financial difficulties,” Jeong said. “Why is that? Why should shamans not lead a normal life? I don’t think shaman is such a lowly line of work.”

Jeong Ho-geun (YouTube)

From actor to shaman Jeong said his calling came when he was in elementary school, but he refrained from accepting it for decades because of inherent prejudices against the profession. “My grandmother was a shaman in her village. And my father was ashamed of her, a woman who would go into the mountains and pray for his good fortune. With no good reason, he wanted to hide the fact that his mother was a shaman. “I got that (prejudice), too, from an early age. ... My mother would tell me not to say anything to anyone, to shut my mouth. So naturally, I came to believe that it was not a good profession. With no good reason.” Jeong began his acting career in 1984, gaining fame through memorable supporting roles including the vicious Korean Japanese detective in “Street King,” a 1999 MBC drama series about thugs and low-lifes during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of Korea. But he said he could no longer deny his calling when he started seeing the spirits while shooting. “I was at a crosswalk, and just went down on my knees, for my children,” he said. Refusing to accept a spirit would have brought bad fortune upon the family and passed down to his children, he said. Jeong’s acting career has been on hiatus since he became a shaman, although not by his own choice. He said casting directors have shown reluctance toward casting a known shaman, but he wants to continue acting. Unlike the relationship between his grandmother and his father, Jeong said he has no shame concerning his career. “I say to my children that this is the path I’ve chosen, and you have yours. This is just a career, and the only difference is that I see, hear and feel certain things. They may have such abilities, too, and that’s nothing to feel weird about,” he said.

Jeong Ho-geun (YouTube)