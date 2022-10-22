 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

JCS chief visits US strategic, space commands

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 22, 2022 - 16:11       Updated : Oct 22, 2022 - 16:11

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (center left) with senior US commanders to discuss measures to beef up security and strategic cooperation on the Korean Peninsula in US Strategic Command in Nebraska, US on Friday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (center left) with senior US commanders to discuss measures to beef up security and strategic cooperation on the Korean Peninsula in US Strategic Command in Nebraska, US on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum has met with senior US commanders to discuss measures to beef up security and strategic cooperation on the Korean Peninsula, including the US provision of extended deterrence, the JCS said on Saturday.

Kim visited US Strategic Command in Nebraska on Friday (US time) for talks with Commander Adm. Charles Richard on ways to strengthen coordination against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. Kim was accompanied by Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, top commander of the US Forces Korea.

Richard said the US is prepared to effectively cope with North Korean nuclear threats of any kind. The US admiral also emphasized that the US will provide all possible means for extended deterrence to South Korea if necessary.

In addition, the two sides agreed to actively cooperate in deployment of strategic assets, joint drills and the expansion of strategic dialogue, the JCS said.

Kim also visited the US Space Command in Colorado and met with its chief, Gen. James Dickinson, to discuss ways to tighten the two countries' alliance against increasing aerospace challenges.

Kim and Dickinson agreed that the Seoul-Washington alliance is the linchpin of the peace, security and lasting stability of the Korean Peninsula, JCS said.

The JCS said the two countries will enhance the joint aerospace operations on the Korean Peninsula, and operate a joint Seoul-Washington military aerospace organization.

The JCS added that South Korea will increase its space capacities through increased participation in the US space drills.

Kim visited the US to attend the annual Military Committee Meeting between the two countries held in Washington on Wednesday. Kim also held a trilateral meeting with his counterparts in the US and Japan, -- Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Koji Yamazaki, respectively -- the following day. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114