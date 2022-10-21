 Back To Top
Business

SPC chairman apologizes over death of young factory worker

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Oct 21, 2022 - 14:42       Updated : Oct 21, 2022 - 15:38
Heo Young-in (third from left) apologizes for the recent accident during a press conference at SPC Group headquarters in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (SPC Group)
Heo Young-in (third from left) apologizes for the recent accident during a press conference at SPC Group headquarters in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (SPC Group)

Heo Young-in, CEO of South Korean bakery giant SPC Group, bowed deep in apology Friday over a young factory worker killed in an accident at one of the company's bread-making factories last week.

“I feel strongly responsible for this accident and accept criticism from the public without any excuses. I also send my deepest apology for not caring for the grief and shock of the employees who worked with the deceased,” Heo said during a press conference.

As part of prevention measures, Heo pledged an additional 100 billion won ($69.6 million) to upgrade safety management systems at the company's worksites overall.

In the day, SPC also launched safety inspections into its flagship Paris Baguette-affiliated factory, located in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and other production sites across the nation under supervision of government-certified outside experts.

The company will set up a separate safety management committee consisting of outside experts and factory workers as well as adding more safety management-related staff.

The company also said it planned to offer counseling programs to help mental health recovery of colleagues of the deceased factory worker.

“Following a painstaking effort, I will try my best to make our company trustworthy again based on respect and care for each other,” Heo said.



By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
