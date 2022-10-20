Opposition party leader cries foul as probe spreads to election funds

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, speaks at an emergency general meeting held at the National Assembly in Seoul, Thursday. The banner behind him reads "Deplore the oppression on the opposition party, stop retaliatory investigation!" (Yonhap)

The confrontation between the government and main opposition Democratic Party of Korea appears likely to escalate, as the prosecution zeros in on party Chairman Lee Jae-myung.

On Thursday, Lee accused the prosecutors' office of conducting its investigation with political intent, and the administration of political oppression, in response to the prosecution's failed attempt to search the party's headquarters on Wednesday.

"It is the first time in the history of the Republic of Korea to raid the main opposition party headquarters during a parliamentary audit period. History is regressing," Lee said at an emergency general meeting Thursday morning.

“I swear that I have never used any illegal political funds,” Lee emphasized. About his confidant Kim Yong, who has been arrested, Lee showed faith, saying, “I have worked with Kim for a long time and still believe in his innocence.”

“It’s a shame that the government is wasting the power that citizens have granted just to suppress the opposition party at such a grave time that the peninsula is facing a crisis due to North Korea’s provocations and unstable livelihoods,” Lee added.

On Wednesday, investigators tried to search the party's headquarters but eventually withdrew after a standoff with lawmakers that lasted nearly eight hours.

The prosecution, which has been investigating corruption scandals involving the development of new cities in Wirye and Daejang-dong in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, arrested Kim Yong on Wednesday on suspicion of receiving 800 million won ($560,000) from private companies. Investigators suspect the money may have been used as political funds for Lee's presidential campaign. Kim is currently the vice president of the Democratic Party's Institute for Democracy think tank, and is considered to be one of the closest confidants to Lee.

The investigation into alleged corruption related to the Daejang-dong development was originally focused on Lee's role, as he was mayor of Seongnam at the time, and on the damage caused to city in the process of private corporations taking excessive profits. With the arrest of Kim, however, the investigation has widened, bringing Lee's presidential election funds under scrutiny.

The ruling People Power Party, on the other hand, condemned the Democratic Party, saying they interrupted a legal and fair inspection of the lawful investigation team. “(The Democratic Party) should comply with the investigation if there really is nothing to hide,” urged Chung Jin-suk, interim chief of the People Power Party, through his social media on Thursday.

President Yoon Suk-yeol also rejected the opposition's claims. Yoon denied the accusation that the investigation reflected the government's political intentions.

"When considering that media organizations were searched for several days when the current opposition party was the ruling party, the people would know whether (the claim of) political oppression is justifiable," Yoon said on his way to work Thursday. Yoon appears to have been referring to an investigation into alleged collusion between media and the prosecution that involved cable network Channel A being searched.

The prosecution, meanwhile, is speeding up the investigation by securing a statement from Yoo Dong-kyu, who claims to have given over 800 million won to Kim. However, the Democratic Party has raised doubts over the sincerity of Yoo’s statement, as he was released Thursday due to the expiration of his arrest period, although he has allegedly confessed to bribery.

After arresting Kim, the prosecution tried to conduct a search and seizure at Kim’s workplace, an office within the Democratic Party headquarters, on Wednesday afternoon. Democratic Party Floor Leader Park Hong-geun notified lawmakers of the situation, asked them to stop the ongoing parliamentary audit and held a rally at the party’s headquarters to secure the office.

Several standing committee audits were suspended and dozens of Democratic Party lawmakers gathered in front of the party headquarters to confront prosecution officials. The party proposed to submit the requested data instead of submitting to a search, but the prosecution rejected the notion. After nearly eight hours of confrontation, the probe team had to withdraw from the scene at 10:47 p.m.

Former Justice Minister Rep. Park Beom-gye of the Democratic Party, who was at the forefront of the confrontation against the investigation team on Wednesday, said, "Since Kim is the vice president of the party’s internal organization, we have no choice but to interpret the prosecution’s attempt to search his office is targeting the entire party, not a private office."

"It is outrageous behavior that has no precedent in Korean political history," added Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom in a briefing in front of the party’s headquarters on Wednesday.

"Raiding the main opposition party's headquarters even though Kim Yong has left no personal equipment here shows that this is a political show to help the Yoon Suk-yeol administration escape from its low approval ratings of 24 percent," the representative said.

The Democratic Party of Korea decided to return to the parliamentary audit from Thursday.

Floor spokesperson Lee Soo-jin said, "The parliamentary audit is an important place for opposition parties to urge the government to do its job properly," and stressed, "The government and the ruling party have abandoned public livelihoods, but the Democratic Party will work on parliamentary audit to the end."

However, the lawmakers boycotted the parliamentary audit of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee scheduled on Thursday, as it was planned to deal with the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

Lee added that party leadership would keep a close eye on whether the prosecution attempted to raid the party headquarters again.