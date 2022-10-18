 Back To Top
National

COVID-19 cases double on-week amid potential for winter resurgence

Jung Ki-suck, civilian adviser to government task force on the pandemic, noted S. Korea may see numbers rise in December

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 18, 2022 - 16:21       Updated : Oct 18, 2022 - 16:34

A photo shows people at a local COVID-19 testing station in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
A photo shows people at a local COVID-19 testing station in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases more than doubled from the previous week, raising concerns for a potential resurgence in the coming months.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the country reported 33,248 new COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours of Monday, more than twice the 15,476 cases a week prior. It was also triple from the previous day’s 11,040 cases.

The country reported six deaths from the virus, the lowest figure in around 100 days. The death toll reached 28,856, with the fatality rate standing at 0.11 percent. The number of critically ill patients reached 247, down one from a day prior, the KDCA added.

The latest increase in the number of daily infections was a departure from an ongoing downward trend over the last two months

The number of daily COVID-19 cases has been on an overall decline since the figure reached a peak at over 180,000 cases in mid-August. But over the last five days the country has seen on-week increases in daily COVID-19 cases.

Jung Ki-suck, a civilian adviser to the government committee on the pandemic, warned on Monday that the country should prepare for a possible resurgence in December as well.

“Given the pattern of how the pandemic develop in other countries, South Korea may see another resurgence in December,” Jung said during a brief that followed the committee's meeting held on Monday.

“The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been increasing in European countries such as France and Italy,” Jung said. He added South Korea may too see increases in daily infections given that “the pandemic previously developed around one or two months ahead in those countries, compared to South Korea.”

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in France, Germany and Italy, have posted twofold increases in October, compared to the figures in the last month.

Jung said a winter COVID-19 wave “could be delayed further or also may not come at all. But, the country still needs to be “a little overly and thoroughly prepared” for a resurgence, though how big a COVID-19 winter wave will become here remains unknown at the moment.

Jung advised that people receive booster shots to counter waning immunity over time.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
