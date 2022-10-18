Penalties for drunk driving toughened against officials at public institutions

The state anti-corruption commission said Tuesday it has toughened disciplinary measures for public institution officials caught drunk driving to allow for their dismissal.

Under the move, public institution officials can be fired if they are arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a blood alcohol level above 0.2 percent, even if they are first-time offenders, according to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

The tougher penalty came as the commission reviewed the internal regulations of 75 public institutions.

Those caught with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 percent will be suspended from work or demoted, the commission said. (Yonhap)