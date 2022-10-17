Hanbok Culture Week kicks off, promoting traditional attire as daily wear

Children's hanbok are on display at a preview event for 2022 Hanbok Culture Week held at Starfield Goyang in Gyeonggi Province from Sept. 1 to Sept. 12. (Hanbok Culture Week)

A hanbok festival kicked off Monday in Seoul and major cities around the country. The nationwide festival is held in the third week of October each year to promote the beauty of traditional Korean attire and to spread the culture of wearing hanbok in daily life. This year, hanbok festivals will also take place in other major cities worldwide: Buenos Aires, Singapore, Seattle and Vancouver. HiKR Ground at the Korea Tourism Organization Seoul Center, a site in central Seoul that opened in July, is the main venue for the festival.

Models presents hanbok at a fashion show during last year's Hanbok Culture Week, in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2021. (Hanbok Culture Week)

As part of the event, a hanbok fashion show will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the outdoor stage in front of HiKR Ground. Hanbok by five designer brands will be showcased at the fashion show: Eco-friendly Danha, which uses recycled and upcycled materials; established designer Kim Hye-soon’s Kim Hye-soon Hanbok; modernized hanbok brand Moonaoq; Guiroe, which recently designed hanbok for the Korean Cultural Center UK’s fashion show in collaboration with figure skating star Kim Yu-na; as well as Seodamhwa. Naschenka, a traditional jewelry and accessories brand will also be participating in the fashion show. The runway show will be followed by performances by four K-pop artists, including hip-hop act Dynamic Duo, who will take to the stage in hanbok.

Visitors look at children's hanbok on display at HiKR Ground in central Seoul during 2022 Hanbok Culture Week, Monday. (Yonhap)

As part of the festival, at HiKR Ground a free exhibition showcasing different hanbok ranging from traditional to modernized versions will be open to the public. Eighteen sets of children’s hanbok co-designed by Kim In-ja and Kim Min-jeong, CEO of Callon by Lynn, a children’s hanbok brand, are on display. The pieces were specially designed in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Children’s Day this year. Along with the costumes exhibition, 16 illustrations of dresses worn during the time of the Goryeo Kingdom and actual hanbok pieces worn by the cast of Netflix’s “Kingdom” are being shown at the venue.

Miniatures are on display at a preview event for 2022 Hanbok Culture Week held at Starfield Goyang in Gyeonggi Province from Sept. 1 to Sept. 12. (Hanbok Culture Week)