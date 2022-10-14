Samsung digital wallet service to arrive at 13 more countries

Samsung Wallet, a digital wallet and digital certificate platform known as Samsung Pay in South Korea, will become available in 13 more countries by the end of this year, tech giant Samsung Electronics announced Friday.

The service will be expanded to Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

With Samsung Wallet, Galaxy users can organize digital keys, payment cards, boarding passes, as well as identification cards like driver's licenses and student IDs, in a single mobile app.

This is in addition to the list of countries available since the June 2022 launch, including China, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Samsung Wallet takes everyday convenience to the next level and we have worked closely with our trusted partners and developers to enrich our Wallet experience,” Jeanie Han, executive vice president and head of digital life team at Mobile eXperience Business of Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Galaxy users in Korea have been able to use Samsung Pay, a Samsung Wallet feature that enables consumers to register a bank card on a Galaxy device for digital payment with just one swipe, since 2015.

Samsung Wallet stores sensitive documents in an isolated environment to prevent digital and physical hacking attempts. Samsung Knox, a fingerprint recognition and encryption feature, offers another added layer of security.