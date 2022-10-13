BTS’ Busan concert looms amid purple frenzy

These pictures taken on Tuesday show landmark spots of Busan lit up in purple as part of the city's "Borahae Busan" event conducted ahead of K-pop band BTS' concert "Yet To Come" in Busan on Saturday. (Yonhap)

With only two days left until K-pop superband BTS' concert in Busan, the city has flushed into the shade of purple with a series of events taking place to welcome the band and its fans.

The septet is holding its concert "BTS 'Yet To Come' in Busan" on Saturday in its efforts to support and promote Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The city has literally lightened up in purple as landmark spots, from Busan City Hall to the Gwangan Bridge and Busan Tower, gleam in purple every night. The lighting event, titled "Borahae Busan," has been launched by the city government on Oct. 10 and will continue until Oct. 17. The highlight of the event will come with the drone show, which is set to take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Gwangan Beach. "Borahae (I Purple You)" is a word used instead of "I Love You" by BTS and its global fandom, Army.

Hybe, the company to which BTS is affiliated, has also embarked on its own city-wide project to transform Busan into a BTS-themed festival site, “BTS ‘Yet to Come’ The City." First launched at BTS' Las Vegas concert in April, "The City" project extends the concert experience into a broader "entertainment lifestyle," spanning over fields of accommodations, food and beverages, entertainment, to connect the location and the concertgoers.

Marking the start of "The City" in Busan was a special exhibition, "2022 BTS Exhibition: Proof," which kicked off on Oct. 5 at Haeundae's LCT Tower. The exhibition takes the name of the act's latest career-spanning anthology album "Proof" dropped in June, and is taking place simultaneously in Seoul and Busan, with the Busan edition running until Nov. 8.