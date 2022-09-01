Free BTS concert in Busan faces snowballing concerns

BTS poses for picture at the act`s appointment ceremony as ambassadors of 2030 Busan World Expo on July 19, 2021. (Big Hit Music)



Voices of concern are mounting over a megasized BTS concert in Busan, as problems stemming from an influx of concertgoers remain unresolved ahead of the event’s launch in October.



On Oct. 15, under the title "BTS ‘Yet to Come’ in Busan," the K-pop septet will hold a concert in Gijang-gun of Busan as part of an effort to support the coastal city in its bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The seven members of BTS are honorary ambassadors of the 2030 Busan World Expo.



The event is expected to have an audience capacity of 110,000, making it the biggest single concert ever held in Busan. The main venue in Gijang-gun, accommodating 100,000 people, and a separate area for another 10,000 fans with a real-time broadcast of the gig will be arranged at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, around 36 kilometers south of the main venue.



This will mark the first live concert by BTS in South Korea since its Seoul concert in March and the first time the bandmates take to the stage together since they announced an official break to focus on solo activities in June.



But with the mounting excitement have come snowballing problems, as Busan braces itself for the unprecedented crowd.



One concern at hand is the skyrocketing prices of accommodation. On Aug. 24, when the concert date was announced, all the rooms in Gijang-gun and nearby areas instantly sold out, with room fees surging by up to 10 times their usual rates. Some hoteliers came under fire after canceling existing reservations to resell the rooms at higher prices.



The city of Busan has declared it will take action against such malpractice. In a meeting attended by related authorities on Aug. 30, Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-joon said the city will work with related organizations, such as the Fair Trade Commission, to look into the issue and map out necessary measures.







Poster of "BTS `Yet To Come` in Busan" concert set for Oct. 15, 2022. (Big Hit Music)