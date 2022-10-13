Mosu, Gaon achieve three Michelin stars

Three-star Michelin chefs, Kim Byoung-jin (right) and Anh Sung, pose with Jerome Vincon, managing director of Michelin Korea, at Vista Walkerhill Seoul, on Thursday (Michelin)

Korean restaurant Gaon by chef Kim Byoung-jin, kept its three Michelin stars, the highest accolade by Michelin, while restaurant Mosu by chef Anh Sung joined the prestigious three-star list this year.

The announcements were made as part of the release of Michelin Guide Seoul’s seventh edition Thursday during a ceremony at the Vista Walkerhill Seoul hotel, in eastern Seoul.

"I'm very happy for the chefs of Michelin guide 2023 who are being rewarded for their courage, passion and endless search for creativity, reinventing themselves everyday through their unique creations," said Jerome Vincon, head of Michelin Korea.

A total of 176 restaurants made it to the guide this year, including 19 new entries. Thirty-five restaurants were awarded one to three stars, while Bib Gourmand restaurants accounted for 57 this year.

Chef Anh opened Mosu Seoul, an innovative dining restaurant, in 2017, in Itaewon. A year later, he earned his first Michelin star, followed by a second star in the Michelin Guide Seoul 2020. Anh recently expanded to Hong Kong, opening Mosu Hong Kong in April.

Chef Kim at Gaon has maintained his three stars every year since the Michelin Guide Seoul's inauguration in 2016.

Contemporary cuisine restaurant Soigne by Chef Lee Jun was added to the list of two-star restaurants. This makes a total of eight two-star restaurants for this year -- Kwon Sook Soo, La Yeon, Mingles, Soigne, Alla Prima, Jungsik, Joo Ok and Kojima.

Five restaurants have been added to the one-star list this year, bringing it to a total of 25 one-star restaurants. The five are Kangminchul Restaurant, Restaurant Allen, Solbam, Eatanic garden and Ilpan.

Tofu restaurant Hwanggeum Kongbat led by chef Yoon Tae-hyeon and chef Song Jeong-eun's A Flower Blossom on the Rice, which specializes in bibimbap, kept their Michelin Green Star, a special award which began in 2020 to recognize restaurants for their sustainable practices. Mediterranean restaurant Gigas by Chef Jung Ha-wan made it to the Green Star list for the first time this year.

Chef Park Kyung-jae of two-star restaurant Kojima won the Michelin Mentor Chef Award, while 29-year-old chef Kim Jun-hyung from Restaurant On won the Michelin Young Chef Award.

A new award, the Sommelier Award, went to Kim Jin-beom at restaurant Mosu for his outstanding pairing skills.

