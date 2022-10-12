Designer death on offer in 'Beyond the Memory'

“Beyond the Memory,” an upcoming sci-fi series on local streaming service Tving, seeks to impress viewers with an unprecedented setting named “Yonder.”
“I began learning new expressions, thanks to scientific and technological developments. Terms like metaverse and virtual reality are some examples. ‘Yonder’ is a concept that exists in the metaverse, lying between the virtual world and reality,” renowned filmmaker Lee Joon-ik said during an online press conference Tuesday, explaining the unusual concept behind his six-part series.
“Beyond the Memory,” widely known by its Korean title “Yonder,” presents the story of a middle-aged man (played by Shin Ha-kyun), who receives an unexpected video email from his dead wife (Han Ji-min), inviting him to a place named Yonder, a world created by the memories of the deceased.
The series, co-produced by Tving and Paramount+, is adapted from the 2011 novel “Good-bye Yonder,” written by Kim Jang-hwan.
Veteran actor Jung Jin-young, who stars as neuroscientist Dr. K, said that interesting ideas are introduced throughout the sci-fi series that provoke viewers to reflect on the meaning of life and death.
“People consider eternal life as a way to overcome death. Our series says death cannot be a hurdle that separates the dead and the living. We all have someone who left us. I am certain that ‘Beyond the Memory’ is a series that will resonate in many viewers’ hearts,” Jung said.
Many moviegoers and drama fans are looking forward to the synergy between top actors Shin Ha-kyun and Han Ji-min, who reunite in “Beyond the Memory." Nearly two decades ago, the two starred in MBC TV drama “Good Person” (2003).
“There is a special moment when an actor exceeds the creator's expectations when shooting the work, bringing unexpected things to the project,” the 63-year-old director said.
“I decided the work would be a sci-fi series when I was writing the script. But many viewers are of the opinion that ‘Beyond the Memory’ is like a heartwarming melodrama. I think the actors brought something new to the table,” Lee added, praising the cast’s performances.
Lee, who is considered a master of period films for “The King and the Clown” (2005), “The Throne” (2015), “Anarchist From Colony” (2017) and “The Book of Fish” (2021), said that it was satisfying to work on a sci-fi project that differs greatly from his previous period films.
While "Beyond the Memory" is scheduled to be released on Tving on Friday, an official from the streaming service told The Korea Herald that the exact date for global streaming via Paramount+ is yet to be decided.