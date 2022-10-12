 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Designer death on offer in 'Beyond the Memory'

Hit filmmaker’s highly anticipated drama debut presents unique interpretation of life, death

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct 12, 2022 - 17:29       Updated : Oct 12, 2022 - 17:35
From left: Jung Jin-young, director Lee Joon-ik, Han Ji-min and Shin Ha-kyun pose for photos before an online press conference Tuesday. (Tving)
From left: Jung Jin-young, director Lee Joon-ik, Han Ji-min and Shin Ha-kyun pose for photos before an online press conference Tuesday. (Tving)

“Beyond the Memory,” an upcoming sci-fi series on local streaming service Tving, seeks to impress viewers with an unprecedented setting named “Yonder.”

“I began learning new expressions, thanks to scientific and technological developments. Terms like metaverse and virtual reality are some examples. ‘Yonder’ is a concept that exists in the metaverse, lying between the virtual world and reality,” renowned filmmaker Lee Joon-ik said during an online press conference Tuesday, explaining the unusual concept behind his six-part series.

“Beyond the Memory,” widely known by its Korean title “Yonder,” presents the story of a middle-aged man (played by Shin Ha-kyun), who receives an unexpected video email from his dead wife (Han Ji-min), inviting him to a place named Yonder, a world created by the memories of the deceased.

Han Ji-min (left) plays Yi-hu, a deceased wife who meets her husband, played by Shin Ha-kyun, in the imaginary world Yonder in
Han Ji-min (left) plays Yi-hu, a deceased wife who meets her husband, played by Shin Ha-kyun, in the imaginary world Yonder in "Beyond the Memory." (Tving)

The series, co-produced by Tving and Paramount+, is adapted from the 2011 novel “Good-bye Yonder,” written by Kim Jang-hwan.

Veteran actor Jung Jin-young, who stars as neuroscientist Dr. K, said that interesting ideas are introduced throughout the sci-fi series that provoke viewers to reflect on the meaning of life and death.

“People consider eternal life as a way to overcome death. Our series says death cannot be a hurdle that separates the dead and the living. We all have someone who left us. I am certain that ‘Beyond the Memory’ is a series that will resonate in many viewers’ hearts,” Jung said.

Jung Jin-young stars as mysterious neuroscientist Dr. K in
Jung Jin-young stars as mysterious neuroscientist Dr. K in "Beyond the Memory." (Tving)

Many moviegoers and drama fans are looking forward to the synergy between top actors Shin Ha-kyun and Han Ji-min, who reunite in “Beyond the Memory." Nearly two decades ago, the two starred in MBC TV drama “Good Person” (2003).

“There is a special moment when an actor exceeds the creator's expectations when shooting the work, bringing unexpected things to the project,” the 63-year-old director said.

“I decided the work would be a sci-fi series when I was writing the script. But many viewers are of the opinion that ‘Beyond the Memory’ is like a heartwarming melodrama. I think the actors brought something new to the table,” Lee added, praising the cast’s performances.

Lee, who is considered a master of period films for “The King and the Clown” (2005), “The Throne” (2015), “Anarchist From Colony” (2017) and “The Book of Fish” (2021), said that it was satisfying to work on a sci-fi project that differs greatly from his previous period films.

While "Beyond the Memory" is scheduled to be released on Tving on Friday, an official from the streaming service told The Korea Herald that the exact date for global streaming via Paramount+ is yet to be decided.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114