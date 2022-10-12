Designer death on offer in 'Beyond the Memory'

From left: Jung Jin-young, director Lee Joon-ik, Han Ji-min and Shin Ha-kyun pose for photos before an online press conference Tuesday. (Tving)

“Beyond the Memory,” an upcoming sci-fi series on local streaming service Tving, seeks to impress viewers with an unprecedented setting named “Yonder.” “I began learning new expressions, thanks to scientific and technological developments. Terms like metaverse and virtual reality are some examples. ‘Yonder’ is a concept that exists in the metaverse, lying between the virtual world and reality,” renowned filmmaker Lee Joon-ik said during an online press conference Tuesday, explaining the unusual concept behind his six-part series. “Beyond the Memory,” widely known by its Korean title “Yonder,” presents the story of a middle-aged man (played by Shin Ha-kyun), who receives an unexpected video email from his dead wife (Han Ji-min), inviting him to a place named Yonder, a world created by the memories of the deceased.

Han Ji-min (left) plays Yi-hu, a deceased wife who meets her husband, played by Shin Ha-kyun, in the imaginary world Yonder in "Beyond the Memory." (Tving)

The series, co-produced by Tving and Paramount+, is adapted from the 2011 novel “Good-bye Yonder,” written by Kim Jang-hwan. Veteran actor Jung Jin-young, who stars as neuroscientist Dr. K, said that interesting ideas are introduced throughout the sci-fi series that provoke viewers to reflect on the meaning of life and death. “People consider eternal life as a way to overcome death. Our series says death cannot be a hurdle that separates the dead and the living. We all have someone who left us. I am certain that ‘Beyond the Memory’ is a series that will resonate in many viewers’ hearts,” Jung said.

Jung Jin-young stars as mysterious neuroscientist Dr. K in "Beyond the Memory." (Tving)