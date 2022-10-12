South Korea loses election for board membership at UNHRC

A wide view of the 50th regular session of the Human Rights Council on June 13. (United Nations)

South Korea failed to be reelected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, conceding to Bangladesh and Maldives, among others.

At the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Korea received 123 votes, landing fifth among seven Asian countries running for board membership of the UN organization for the 2023-25 term.

Bangladesh secured the most votes with 160 in the Asia Pacific group, followed by Maldives with 154 votes and Vietnam with 145 votes. Kyrgyzstan beat South Korea with 126 votes. South Korea and Afghanistan lost in the election, securing 12 votes and 1 vote, respectively. Bahrain withdrew from the election prior to the vote.

For this year’s election, 17 countries ran for 14 seats, distributed across five regional groups: African States, Asia and the Pacific States, Latin America and Caribbean States, Western Europe and other States and Central and Eastern Europe States.

The UNHCR was established in 2006 with a mission to promote and protect human rights around the world. It is in charge of investigating allegations of human rights violations in UN member states. While all decisions made in the UNHCR are nonbinding, it still has a political impact regarding human rights affairs on the international stage.

South Korea had won the three-year UNHCR membership in 2006, 2008, 2013, 2016 and 2020.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry attributed the result to a failure in focusing the country's bargaining power, as the country has also run for other elections.

This year, South Korea has been up for a total of 14 elections for membership and leader positions at international organizations, including the International Labor Organization and the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The number of elections it is running in is more than previous years, a ministry official said.

"In international organization elections, countries negotiate to gain mutual votes or agree to exchange votes. But because we were running for multiple elections, we ran out of our ballots early on," the ministry official said.

The country's diplomatic missions are in charge of the negotiations, and because there were many elections running at the same time, this weakened its bargaining power for the UNHCR election, the official added.

Up until now, South Korea was elected as a member in eight international organizations in the 13 elections that were carried out. Among the four elections the country has designated as its priority this year, it won only one, membership in the UN ECOSOC.

The election for membership on the executive council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is set to be held this year.

The official also explained that the decision on which races the country would run in was made by an election coordination committee in December last year.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)