 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea starts bivalent COVID-19 boosters, amid 'twindemic' woes

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 10, 2022 - 15:20       Updated : Oct 10, 2022 - 15:20

A woman visits a local COVID-19 testing station in Jung-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
A woman visits a local COVID-19 testing station in Jung-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea begins inoculation using bivalent COVID-19 vaccines from Tuesday, the country's health authorities said on Monday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be used for the first time as a booster in the country. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer will be used after completion of the regulatory process.

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be first available for people at high risk and in other vulnerable groups, including those aged 60 and above, as well as workers and patients at facilities that are vulnerable to infections, the KDCA said.

The number of people who made reservations in high-risk groups reached 295,040 as of Friday, the KDCA added.

Adults 18 to 60 can also reserve leftover bivalent COVID-19 vaccines on a daily basis if they have completed their primary series vaccination. They can make reservations for the bivalent vaccines by checking directly with local hospitals or through mobile applications. Reservations through mobile application, however, start at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

All people who are trying to receive the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines should wait 120 days since their last vaccine, the KDCA noted. Anyone who has contracted COVID-19 must also wait 120 days from their infection before receiving the boosters.

“Booster shots are very important to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 during the winter season and a potential COVID-19 and influenza 'twindemic,'” said Peck Kyong-ran, commissioner at the KDCA. She added that the country’s health authorities recommend people to receive the bivalent vaccines as boosters, which are believed to be more effective than existing COVID-19 vaccines.

The government's recent efforts to increase the COVID-19 booster rate comes amid the growing possibility of a COVID-19 and influenza "twindemic."

According to the KDCA, more people have recently shown flu-like symptoms. The health agency’s report last week said that an average of 7.1 people out of 1,000 who visited a doctor showed flu-like symptoms between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.

That was a 44.9 percent increase from the previous week, when an average of 4.9 people had flu-like symptoms. It was also the highest since 2014, when the government started to compile related data.

The KDCA said the rate has reached an alarming level, given that an average of 3 or 4 people out of 1,000 usually report flu-like symptoms around this time of year.

Over the past two years, South Korea was able to largely escape the spread of seasonal influenza mainly due to strict social distancing rules and mask mandates. But this year, the country is witnessing increases in people showing flu-like symptoms as the government has lifted major social distancing measures.

Doctors and health authorities are currently on guard as an increase in influenza cases could coincide with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not receded yet.

Korea’s flu season normally starts in November and goes through April.

Meanwhile, the country reported 8,981 new COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours of Sunday, decreasing from the previous day's 17,654. The decrease was mainly due to fewer tests administered over the weekend.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114