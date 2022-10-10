[From the Scene] At LG plant, unmanned robots boost output, ensure workplace safety

CHANGWON, South Gyeongsang Province -- The factory automation spearheaded by robots has allowed LG Electronics’ home appliance manufacturing plant, located some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to boost productivity and ensure workplace safety.

“Over the course of five years of operation, we saw a nearly 25 percent increase in output, along with a similar employment rate for the last five years,” said Kang Myeong-suk, a task leader at LG’s kitchen appliances division, during a briefing in LG Smart Park, located in the industrial city of Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

The automation is in place across the entire manufacturing process -- from logistics, production to unmanned remote monitoring system -- decreasing defects and speeding up the manufacturing process.

Since the introduction in 2017, there is a line drawn between human workers and unmanned robots in terms of the roles assigned to them, but at the same time, the two have complementary abilities.

For example, unmanned machines inside LG Smart Park -- which makes white goods like refrigerators, washers and dryers -- are capable of handling repetitive and physically demanding duties while human workers can concentrate on their core duties.

Processes such as welding, which involves work with fire, have largely been notorious for emitting poisonous gases. Putting multiple screws in fridges can cause eye strain for human workers.

The robots in the factory are also in charge of transporting heavy goods, as factory utilizes automated guided vehicles, which follow QR codes imprinted on the floor to travel around and carry loads weighing up to 600 kilograms.