Unification minister meets German president, discusses N.Korea denuclearization, unification

South Korea's Unification Minister Kwon Young-se speaks to reporters after his courtesy call on President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

BERLIN -- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed "full support" for South Korea's "audacious initiative" designed to help North Korea improve its economy in return for denuclearization steps, Seoul unification minister said Tuesday following a bilateral meeting.

Kwon Young-se, South Korea's top point man on North Korea, paid a courtesy call on Steinmeier during his four-day trip to Germany to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of Berlin's unification.

"We mostly discussed in depth pending issues on the Korean Peninsula," Kwon told reporters after the meeting. "President Steinmeier said Germany fully supports South Korea's policy on North Korea, especially the 'audacious initiative.'"

Kwon voiced concerns over Pyongyang's latest missile provocations, including a recent barrage of short-range and intermediate-range ballistic missile launches, but reaffirmed his commitment to a push for inter-Korean exchanges and humanitarian cooperation. (Yonhap)