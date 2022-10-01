N.Korea conducts fourth ballistic missile launch in a week

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the capital city of Pyongyang toward the east coast on Saturday morning, marking its fourth missile launch in a week.

The missile launches came hours before South Korea is set to stage a large-scale military parade to mark the Oct.1 Armed Forces Day with the participation of President Yoon Suk-yeol.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said “two short-range ballistic missiles were fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang city toward the East Sea from around 06:45 a.m. to 07:03 a.m. on Saturday.”

The short-range ballistic missiles traveled about 350 kilometers at a speed of around Mach 6 and an altitude of 30 km, the JCS said in a statement, adding that South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analyzing the specifications.



The missiles were reportedly fired from a transporter erector launcher and targeted a specific region in the East Sea.

The JCS said its chief, Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, and Gen. Paul LaCamera, chief of the United Nations Command and United States Forces Korea, held a virtual meeting and closely shared their assessment of the situation.

“Our military will maintain a firm readiness posture while tracking and monitoring related moves in preparation for further provocations by North Korea in close coordination with the US,” the JCS said.

The US Indo-Pacific Command also issued a statement to reaffirm the US “ironclad” defense commitments to South Korea and Japan, explaining that the US is consulting closely with its allies and partners on the two ballistic missile launches.

North Korea has launched 38 ballistic missiles so far this year. But among them, a total of seven short-range ballistic missiles were fired this week in four discrete launches on Sep.25, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The three previous launches were conducted at different places and times.

The spate of missile launches in short intervals seems to be an apparent tit-for-tat action against the alliance’s move to reinforce their deterrence and readiness and crank up trilateral security cooperation with Japan against mounting threats from North Korea.

This week, the US Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its carrier strike group participated in the key bilateral and trilateral exercise with its allies, which was staged for the first time since 2017 on and near the Korean Peninsula.

The US nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Annapolis joined the drills.

South Korea, the US and Japan on Friday conducted an anti-submarine warfare exercise in international waters of the East Sea to enhance combined capabilities and interoperability against escalating threats from North Korea.

The trilateral exercise came a day after the South Korean and US navies conducted their combined maritime exercises in South Korea’s East Sea from Monday to Thursday.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also made a rare trip to the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, which straddles the inter-Korean border, on Thursday afternoon in a move to show off the US defense commitment to South Korea despite North Korea's missile launches the previous day.

Harris underscored that the US would “do everything” in its power to ensure its US’ ironclad defense commitment to South Korea, including its extended deterrence commitment supported by the full range of US military capabilities. At the same time, Harris also launched a blistering criticism of North Korea’s “brutal dictatorship, rampant human rights violations and an unlawful weapons program.”