 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Life sentence sought for woman and her accomplice accused of killing husband for insurance payout

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 30, 2022 - 17:41       Updated : Sept 30, 2022 - 17:41

Lee Eun-hae (left) and Cho Hyeon-soo enter the Incheon District Court building in Incheon, in April. (Yonhap)
Lee Eun-hae (left) and Cho Hyeon-soo enter the Incheon District Court building in Incheon, in April. (Yonhap)

The prosecution on Friday asked for life sentences for a woman and her accomplice who are standing trial for murdering the woman's husband.

In the trial for Lee Eun-hae, 31, and Cho Hyeon-soo, 30, who are accused of killing Lee's husband and attempting to cover it up as an accidental drowning, the prosecution has requested life imprisonment. The court's decision will be made on Oct. 27.

An official from the Prosecutors Office at the trial on Friday said the nature of the crime is serious, as the two planned for a "perfect crime" by disguising the murder as an accident for the life insurance payout.

The prosecutor also spoke of Lee and Cho's alleged previous attempts to kill the husband, in which they say they tried to poison the husband with puffer fish toxin in February 2019 and drown him in May of the same year.

Given the cruelty of the crimes, the two suspects should receive heavy punishment, the prosecutor contended.

Lee has continued to deny the crime. “(I) cannot say that I loved (my husband), but I never killed him,” Lee said. Lee’s accomplice also denied the charges against him.

Prosecutors allege Lee and Cho killed Lee’s 39-year-old husband in June 2019. They say the two prodded the husband to jump from a rock 4 meters high into a 3-meter deep valley without rescue equipment available in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The two reportedly later sought to receive a life insurance payout of 800 million won ($559,000).

Lee and Cho previously went into hiding during the questioning phase. They did not appear for a second round of questioning on Dec. 14, and police began a search operation.

Lee and Cho evaded capture for more than three months until police put them on a wanted list in late March and captured them in April in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114