Business

Korean Air to purchase sustainable aviation fuel from Shell

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 30, 2022 - 10:26       Updated : Sept 30, 2022 - 10:26
This undated file photo provided by Korean Air shows a B787-9 jet taking off from a local airport. (Korean Air)
Korean Air Lines Co. said Friday it has signed a five-year deal with Royal Dutch Shell plc. to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from the British firm beginning in 2026 to help combat climate change.

SAF is non-conventional aviation fuel derived from alternative raw materials, such as cooking oil waste, household waste and industrial waste gas.

SAF has emerged as a key carbon reduction tool in the aviation industry to cope with global climate change as it may reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared with fossil-derived jet fuel.

Korean Air said it will receive SAF from Shell at major airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, and will continue to explore partnerships with other global oil firms to secure SAF for Europe and the United States.

The Korean flag carrier became the first Korean carrier to use SAF on a flight on the Incheon-Chicago route in November 2017. In February this year, it began to use SAF on flights on the Incheon-Paris route. (Yonhap)

